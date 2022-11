Zelus Hicks doesn't have season tickets to Sanford Stadium, but he might as well.

The 2026 defensive back from Parkview High School has now visited Georgia three times in the 2022 season. The initial visit resulted in Hicks' first collegiate offer. The most recent trip saw Hicks take in the game of the year in the SEC as No. 3 Georgia took down No. 1 Tennessee.

Over that weekend, Hicks saw traits of a school that will be among the favorites in his recruitment.