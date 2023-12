Cedar Grove High School has been very kind to Georgia in recent years.

Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer signed with Georgia as part of the Class of 2017. Christen Miller and CJ Madden followed in the Class of 2022.

Now, the next Saint destined for Athens is 2025 running back Bo Walker. He's looking forward to keeping the pipeline going.

"Kirby was like, ‘I need another Cedar Grove guy,'" Walker said. "I just said, 'It’s going to be me.'"