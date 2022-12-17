It should come as no surprise that Kirby Smart has a well-thought-out process when it comes to the transfer portal.

There's a method to all the madness within the Georgia program. Nothing in college football has been crazier than the NCAA transfer portal, with players all over entering left and right over the past couple of weeks.

As portal season collides with College Football Playoff preparation and the early signing period, Smart and company are making sure to stick to their guns.

"Our process is step by step," Smart said. "There's a day in the month of each calendar month that I go through and say, okay, it's time to do this. It's time to have this conversation. It's time to gather this information. It's time to educate our players on this in this process. I think communication is the key on that."

Smart and his staff keep tabs on players both in the program and out. They track eligibility for the current players and take notes on potential targets.

Some targets have already emerged for the Bulldogs. Receivers such as Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas have already visited Athens.

Smart has noted that when it comes to potential additions, the staff targets players they are familiar with, having either played against them and/or recruited them from high school. Lovett and Thomas fit those categories, with both having played against Georgia in 2021.

When it comes to player retention, NIL is often brought up as part of those conversations across the country. But Smart sees it differently.

"(NIL) may be dangled as a carrot at some places, but really it's about do you want to be part of this team? Do you want to grow and get better?" Smart said. "Do you want to get a chance to do what Devonte Wyatt did? Do you want a chance to do what Chris Smith did? Do you want to have a chance to do what Jordan Davis did? Do you want to have a chance to do what Quay Walker did? So there's great opportunities to move from a late round draft pick with your grade to an early round draft pick."

Smart made sure to emphasize that the transfer portal isn't his main focus at this point. After all, his team is still battling for a national championship.

But in this age of college football, the transfer wheels are nonetheless spinning. As they do, the Bulldogs will continue to follow their set process as they look to bolster their squad.