Georgia's 2024 football schedule is set.

UGASports has confirmed how the Bulldogs' schedule for next season is laid out. The slate features eight conference games in the first season of the 16-team SEC.

The Bulldogs will open the season on August 31 against Clemson in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That is the Aflac Kickoff Game, formerly known as the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

A non-conference game against Tennessee Tech in Athens follows the opener. Georgia then opens SEC play against Kentucky (and former Bulldog quarterback Brock Vandagriff) in Lexington on September 14.

Georgia has a bye week after the Kentucky game. That's the first of two bye weeks in the 2024 season.

The Bulldogs then travel to face Alabama in Tuscaloosa after the bye. That game will take place on September 28. It's the first regular-season meeting between the schools since 2020. The Crimson Tide won that game, also in Tuscaloosa, by a score of 41-24.

The month of October begins with home contests against Auburn and Mississippi State. Georgia then travels to face Texas in Austin on October 19. Next year, of course, marks Texas' first year in the SEC along with Oklahoma.

The second of two bye weeks follows the Texas game. That slots in as the traditional off week before Georgia faces Florida in Jacksonville on November 2.

The season concludes with a road trip to Ole Miss on November 9, followed by home contests against Tennessee, UMass, and Georgia Tech.

The full schedule can be seen below:

8/31 Clemson (in Atlanta)

9/7 Tennessee Tech

9/14 @ Kentucky

9/21 Bye

9/28 @ Alabama

10/5 Auburn

10/12 Miss State

10/19 @ Texas

10/26 Bye

11/2 Florida

11/9 @ Ole Miss

11/16 Tennessee

11/23 UMass

11/30 Georgia Tech