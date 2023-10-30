Monday’s 99-82 victory over Eastern Kentucky may look impressive, but head coach Mike White says his team has plenty of work yet to do before next week’s season-opener in Las Vegas against Oregon.

“I thought we did some good things, but there’s a lot we’ve got to work on,” White said. “But that’s why you play these games. This was a really fast-paced game. The score could have indicated a little bit more, but this was two teams that really got after it from a tempo standpoint.”

Six different players finished in double-figures for the Bulldogs.

Illinois transfer RJ Melendez led the way with 21 points, just missing out on a double-double and grabbing nine rebounds. Center Russel Tchewa did accomplish the feat, scoring 10 points to go along with 11 boards.

Other Bulldogs in double-figures included Noah Thomasson with 15, with Silas Demary Jr, Blue Cain, and Jabri-Abdur Rahim each chipping in with 12.

“We just wanted to emphasize our culture, be competitive as a team, and do the little details we’ll need starting next week against Oregon,” Melendez said. “We just needed to make sure we stayed focused with our matchups. We just tried to get better.”

Georgia fans attending the game were treated to several different combinations after taking the court with a starting lineup that featured RJ Sunahra, Silas Demary Jr., Melendez, Thomasson, and Tchewa.

“We’ve got a lot of parity. I keep saying we’ve got healthy competition, and we’ll be willing to experiment going forward,” White said. “We’ll go with a gut feeling on that one. Who knows what it will look like next week?”