Georgia Redshirt Report

With the regular season complete and the focus on a New Year’s Day date at the Sugar Bowl with the winner of Notre Dame-Indiana, we now know what Bulldogs were able to take a redshirt. To qualify for a redshirt, players must only play in four or fewer games during the regular season. As a reminder, games in the postseason do not count toward a player’s redshirt. Let’s take a look:

After only playing in four regular season games, Jordan Hall (44) qualifies for a redshirt. (Photo by UGA Sports Communications)

Advertisement

Offense

Quarterback Ryan Puglisi: The freshman quarterback did not see any action for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. Quarterback Jaden Reshada: Reshada did not play in any games after transferring from Arizona State. Quarterback Colter Ginn: The preferred walk-on did not play in any games as a true freshman Wide Receiver Sacovie White: White played in just three games as a true freshman, last playing against UMass. He caught four passes for 38 yards. Wide receiver Jeremy Bell: Bell played in just one game for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. Tight End Jaden Reddell: Reddell played in four games as a true freshman, including the final two games of the regular season against UMass and Georgia Tech. He caught two passes for 18 yards. Running back Chauncey Bowens: Bowens was hurt for part of the season but still played in four games as a true freshman, rushing 16 times for 62 yards. Running back Roderick Robinson: Turf toe surgery limited the sophomore to just four games. Running back Wade Penn: The walk-on played in one game as a true freshman. Offensive Lineman Michael Uini. The big offensive tackle played in games against Tennessee Tech and UMass. Offensive Lineman Marques Easley: Easley also played in games against Tennessee Tech and UMass. Offensive Lineman Daniel Calhoun: Calhoun played in three games as a freshman against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, and UMass. Offensive Lineman Nyier Daniels: Daniels only played in one game against Tennessee Tech. Offensive Lineman Nick Reeves: Reeves did not play in any games as a true freshman. Offensive Lineman Marcus Harrison: Harrison spent most of the season injured and did not play in any games. Tight End Colton Heinrich: The freshman played in four games, the last coming against UMass. Long-snapper Luke Raab: Raab did not play in any games as a true freshman.

Defense