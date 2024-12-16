Georgia Redshirt Report

With the regular season complete and the focus on a New Year’s Day date at the Sugar Bowl with the winner of Notre Dame-Indiana, we now know what Bulldogs were able to take a redshirt.
To qualify for a redshirt, players must only play in four or fewer games during the regular season.
As a reminder, games in the postseason do not count toward a player’s redshirt.
Let’s take a look:
Offense
Quarterback Ryan Puglisi: The freshman quarterback did not see any action for the Bulldogs as a true freshman.
Quarterback Jaden Reshada: Reshada did not play in any games after transferring from Arizona State.
Quarterback Colter Ginn: The preferred walk-on did not play in any games as a true freshman
Wide Receiver Sacovie White: White played in just three games as a true freshman, last playing against UMass. He caught four passes for 38 yards.
Wide receiver Jeremy Bell: Bell played in just one game for the Bulldogs as a true freshman.
Tight End Jaden Reddell: Reddell played in four games as a true freshman, including the final two games of the regular season against UMass and Georgia Tech. He caught two passes for 18 yards.
Running back Chauncey Bowens: Bowens was hurt for part of the season but still played in four games as a true freshman, rushing 16 times for 62 yards.
Running back Roderick Robinson: Turf toe surgery limited the sophomore to just four games.
Running back Wade Penn: The walk-on played in one game as a true freshman.
Offensive Lineman Michael Uini. The big offensive tackle played in games against Tennessee Tech and UMass.
Offensive Lineman Marques Easley: Easley also played in games against Tennessee Tech and UMass.
Offensive Lineman Daniel Calhoun: Calhoun played in three games as a freshman against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, and UMass.
Offensive Lineman Nyier Daniels: Daniels only played in one game against Tennessee Tech.
Offensive Lineman Nick Reeves: Reeves did not play in any games as a true freshman.
Offensive Lineman Marcus Harrison: Harrison spent most of the season injured and did not play in any games.
Tight End Colton Heinrich: The freshman played in four games, the last coming against UMass.
Long-snapper Luke Raab: Raab did not play in any games as a true freshman.
Defense
Cornerback Ellis Robinson: Robinson played in four games as a true freshman for the Bulldogs against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, Mississippi State, and UMass. He will compete for a starting role this spring.
Cornerback Demello Jones: The true freshman played against Tennessee Tech, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech. Jone did play in the SEC Championship against Texas, but that game does not count against his redshirt status. Like Robinson, Jones will compete for a starting job this spring.
Cornerback Ondre Evans: Evans did not see any action as a true freshman.
Cornerback Maurice Hayes: Hayes did not see any action as a true freshman.
Defensive Lineman Nasir Johnson: Johnson played in two games against Tennessee Tech and UMass.
Defensive Lineman Justin Greene: Greene played in just one game, against Tennessee Tech.
Defensive Lineman Jordan Thomas: Thomas played in the first two games against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, and UMass.
Defensive Lineman Nnamdi Ogboko: Ogboko played against Tennessee Tech, UMass, and Georgia Tech.
Defensive Lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajone: An injury cut Jonah-Ajonye's season short, but because he played only four games, he qualifies for a redshirt.
Defensive tackle Jordan Hall: Injuries stymied Hall’s 2024 season, playing in four regular season games. The sophomore also saw action in the SEC Championship. Hall finished the year with four tackles.
Punter Drew Miller: Miller did not see action in any games as a true freshman, but could take over as the starting punter in the playoffs due to the knee injury suffered by Brett Thorson.