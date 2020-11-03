UGASports - Georgia reacts to the Richard LeCounte news

“When I first got the text message [about LeCounte’s accident], I was surprised that it was Richard,” said Jamaree Salyer , Georgia’s starting left offensive tackle. “It really hurt my heart because I know Richard loves this team. He loves football.”

According to Smart, LeCounte’s improved status “was a good step, good news.” Although that certainly wasn’t the sentiment on Saturday when teammates first heard of the accident.

To begin his Monday press conference for the week of the Florida game, Kirby Smart rightfully mentioned the current status of senior safety Richard LeCounte , who was injured in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Athens following Georgia’s 14-3 win over Kentucky in Lexington earlier that day. The Bulldogs’ head coach commented that LeCounte, who is arguably the team’s top defender, had been moved from the intensive care unit at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to a regular hospital room.

Halfway through the regular-season in five games, LeCounte totaled 26 tackles, third-most on the squad, and team-highs in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (four). At Kentucky, he recorded a career-high 13 tackles, and added three pass breakups and a fumble recovery in being named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Notably, Salyer added that more so than his desire for game action, the injured LeCounte will miss most the comradery he has with his teammates.

“[LeCounte] loves being a leader. So, it hurts him to be in that position (injured) and not be out there with the guys,” Salyer said. “I know he’s going to be sad about the game on Saturday and missing his time. But I think what he’ll miss most is the team—being around the guys.”

Besides his leadership, hi-energy, and outspokenness, LeCounte, according to fellow secondary member Tyson Campbell, will be greatly missed for his on-field playmaking ability and ball-hawk skills. However, the junior starting cornerback stressed that the Bulldogs should be able to replace those missing skills to some degree.

“We will miss that very important piece to our defense,” said Campbell, referring to LeCounte’s playmaking and ball-hawk abilities. “But we’re confident that the [other members of the secondary] can do the exact same. We’re confident with the guys we have in our [defensive backs] room. They’ve prepared right by getting a lot of reps in practice. I don’t have any doubt in my mind about the guys having to step up.”

As far as exactly who is expected to step up in the All-America candidate’s place, it’s probably a mixed bag. Junior Chris Smith replaced LeCounte during the Auburn game last month when the latter was ejected after being called for a controversial targeting penalty. In different formations, Georgia could also utilize sophomore Lewis Cine, the Bulldogs’ other starting safety, true freshman Major Burns, sophomore Tyrique Stevenson, and/or senior Mark Webb at the position.

Whatever Georgia’s plan is for replacing the invaluable defender, it’ll likely take a tremendous effort at the position this Saturday if the Bulldogs are to contain Florida’s vaunted passing game. Of the 103 FBS teams that have played at least one game this season, the Gators rank seventh in both passing yards per contest (342.8) and passing efficiency rating (186.31). Heralded quarterback Kyle Trask’s favorite target is tight end Kyle Pitts, who has made 22 receptions for 355 yards and a staggering seven touchdowns.

Regardless, Bulldog players remain confident that members of their secondary—most of whom have played far less of a role than LeCounte has this season—will admirably replace their fallen teammate in defending against what is considered one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

"It's a next-man-up mentality,” said sophomore running back Zamir White. “All of the backup guys prepare every week for this. So, we will be fine."