Georgia just flipped one 2024 defensive back from the state of Tennessee. Now the Bulldogs are working to do it again.

Marcellus Barnes, Jr., has been committed to Virginia Tech since June. But Georgia remains heavily involved, staying in contact with Barnes and hosting him for the Kentucky game on Oct. 7.

After flipping Ondre Evans from LSU, the Bulldogs are now in strong position as they try to pry Barnes away from the Hokies.