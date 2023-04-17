Two days removed from G-Day, let’s take a look at some players who helped their cause for bigger roles this fall.

We’ll leave the quarterbacks out of this conversation because that’s a different, more in-depth discussion. There are, however, plenty of other players who flashed on Saturday.

Let’s take a look.

Wide receiver Mehki Mews: Every year there’s a player who seemingly comes out of nowhere to cause fans to go “Who is that guy?” Saturday was Mews’ turn.

One of the smallest players on the field certainly made an impression. With four catches for a game-high 94 yards and a touchdown, 53 of Mews’ yardage came after the catch. He also returned a punt nine yards, and a kickoff that he was credited with a 29-yard return.

The former Grayson player is entering his third year with the Bulldogs and last year played in three games. He caught a 6-yard pass against Samford and brought back a punt 21 yards against Georgia Tech.

Where he fits in: Despite last year’s attrition, Georgia’s wide receiving room is arguably deeper than it has been in recent years. While it’s probably unfair to predict that Mews will all of a sudden start playing a lot, he’s gained the confidence of the coaches to play an increased role.

Quoting Kirby Smart: "Mews does that every day. Mews is a guy that kept getting really close to being able to play and help us. He was on the scout team, so I had seen him make plays on the scout team. We put him in a couple of guys as the returner. Very sure-handed, and makes good decisions, you saw today he's got some return ability. Exciting, and you get what you get from Mews every day. The guy is a worker, and I thought he made some plays today with his feet and made some really tough catches.”

Wide receiver Dillon Bell: Bell’s stats from G-Day (2 receptions for 33 yards) may not jump out at you but we’re including him in this conversation for a couple of reasons.

One, teammates and Smart have done nothing but rave about the improvements he’s made as a receiver from last year.

Two, at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Bell is a bigger-body wideout who is learning to use it to his advantage. His routes have become crisper and he is doing a much better job of getting his body between the ball and opposing defenders.

Where he fits in: Bell figures to be among the top six in the rotation at wide receiver, along with Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominic Lovett, and RaRa Thomas.

Quoting Kirby Smart: "Dillon Bell does that each and every day. He's a guy that makes plays. He got better this spring. He got thrust into playing due to some injuries with AD (Mitchell) and things. He took the bull by the horns and played really well. He had a good spring and was very productive this spring."

Linebacker Xavian Sorey: With Smael Mondon out with injury, Sorey started with the first unit on the Black Team and did not disappoint. The redshirt sophomore finished as the leading tackler, making seven stops, including one for lost yardage.

Where he fits in: When healthy, Mondon and Juman Dumas-Johnson should still be the starters, but Sorey really took a step forward this spring. Although he’s still not the biggest of Georgia’s inside backers (214 pounds), his knowledge of the defense has improved to the point where he’s able to play a lot more freely and put his natural athleticism and speed to their best use. You could definitely see a lot of him this fall, especially in third-and-long situations.

Quoting Kirby Smart: “Consistency is the biggest thing with him. There might be a mental lapse every now and then and he’ll be the first to admit it that when he gets it right, he can be really good.”

Defensive linemen Christen Miller and Jonathan Jefferson: We’re giving you a two-for-one as both players enjoyed almost identical games from a statistical perspective.

Miller redshirted last year, playing in just four games, while he continued to learn the defensive system and improve his strength.

Saturday, we saw the strides he’s made. Miller made three tackles, including a sack for a loss of seven yards.

Jefferson’s numbers were similar. The redshirt sophomore made three solo tackles, including a sack for a loss of two yards.

Where they fit in: Both Miller and Jefferson have a chance to be part of the second wave of defensive linemen position coach Tray Scott will rotate into the lineup.

Kirby Smart on Christen Miller: “Christen has come a long way. He’s gotten better. He’s a really good zero nose and he can stunt, can move. and he increased his pass rush ability some this offseason. He became better. I’m excited about what he can do and really excited about the group, and the depth of that unit. We don’t have any dominant player in that unit, but we’ve got really good depth.”

Kirby Smart on Jonathan Jefferson: “Jonathan Jefferson is a kid that gives us depth and is playing well inside. I feel good about the depth.”

Running back Roderick Robinson: With Branson Robinson and Kendall Milton sidelined, freshman Roderick Robinson saw extensive action and did not disappoint.

The 235-pounder rushed 11 times for 42 yards, with a long rush of 11 yards. He did not get pushed backward once. Robinson also displayed the ability to catch the football, making three receptions for 24 yards.

Where he fits in: Assuming everyone is healthy, Roderick Robinson figures to battle the recovering Andrew Paul (ACL) for occasional opportunities. Obviously, those opportunities have a chance to go up if injuries continue or if anyone is slow to heal.

Kirby Smart on Roderick Robinson: “Roderick Robinson had a good day. He's a different kind of back, but he catches the ball coming out of the backfield. He's big and physical. Guys don't like tackling him. So, we have a good group of backs. I feel really confident about the group we have."

Others who flashed:

Cornerback A.J. Harris (Led the Black team with six tackles, although he was beaten for a touchdown. Harris did break up a pass); Outside linebacker Damon Wilson (Had two sacks for losses of 13 yards); Running back Cash Jones (Rushed four times for 22 yards; caught four passes for 32 yards); OL Micah Morris (rotated in at guard, and reportedly did well); Tight end Lawson Luckie (Finished off a strong spring with three catches for 48 yards); Wide receiver Zeed Haynes (Made a nice back-shoulder catch for a 28-yard gain); Wide receiver Jackson Meeks (Caught two passes for 48 yards with a long reception of 29); Safety Joenel Aguero (Impressed at nickel, making three tackles, including one for a loss of three yards. Also broke up a pass); Defensive lineman Jordan Hall (Made just one tackle but was able to get into the backfield on a few occasions. Also tipped a pair of passes).