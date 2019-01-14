Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 00:54:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia on strong footing with 2020 four-star DB Lejond Cavazos early

Mh23b1pfwvfgt6vxokcf
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Ahead of the 2018 season, four-star Class of 2020 defensive back Lejond Cavazos announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes over Georgia, LSU, Oregon, and Alabama during the Rivals Five-Sta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}