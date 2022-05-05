A high school freshman must be loaded with talent for a school to take his commitment.

Winston Watkins Jr. is one such player. The 2025 receiver at IMG Academy committed to Texas A&M on Dec. 20, but that hasn't stopped college football power programs from offering Watkins and hosting him on visits.

The latest school to join the race is Georgia, who offered Watkins on May 4.

"I was happy that I got the offer," Watkins said. "I always watched them on TV as a kid and getting an offer from there is just a blessing."