Joseph Jonah-Ajonye's Twitter bio says it all.

The 2024 defensive end has "#QBhunter" at the end of his bio. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Jonah-Ajonye has spent his high school career terrorizing opposing signal callers in Texas.

That skillset has drawn the attention of the defending national champions. On April 19, Georgia jumped into Jonah-Ajonye's recruitment with an offer.

"I was really happy because Georgia is my dream school," Joseph-Ajonye said.