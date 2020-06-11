For the 6-foot-4, 220-pound playmaker, the opportunity from the in-state Bulldogs was a particularly meaningful one.

The rising junior has seen his stock explode and now holds over twenty offers from some of the nation's top programs.

"I’ve been a Georgia fan my whole life, so when I got the offer, I was speechless. I called Coach [Todd] Hartley, and I thought he was just going to tell me that I was on their radar or something," Staes said. "After talking for a few minutes, he offered me a full scholarship, and it was a great moment for me and my family. He said they love my length, athleticism, willingness to block and tenacity in finishing blocks. He told me Georgia is now looking for more athletic tight ends that can stretch the field, line up one on ones with defensive backs, and he said he sees that in my game."

That wasn't the first time Staes had crossed paths with Georgia's tight ends coach, however.

"I had already met Coach Hartley at camp the summer before my sophomore year, so I already knew he was a good guy and good coach," Staes said. "Since then, our conversations have been great, and we’ve just been building a good relationship."

Staes admits the chance weighed heavily on his mind at first.

"Yeah, it crossed my mind (to commit) because I’ve been cheering for Georgia my whole life, but I’m definitely going to take my time with my decision and make sure it’s what’s best for me. Wherever that school is, whether it's in-state or out of state, that’s where I’m gonna go," he said.

That levelheaded approach is something he's continued to develop throughout the recruiting shutdown.

"I would say my recruitment started to heat up in March. I took my first visit to Oklahoma and Michigan the following weekend. Michigan was the first school to offer me and after that, I didn’t get an offer for about 2 weeks. Then South Carolina called and offered, and from there, it got kinda crazy," Staes said. "The next day, I received Georgia and then from there for about the next two weeks, it was an offer or two a day. It's been crazy for sure, but to be honest, a blessing in disguise being home in quarantine with my family around keeping me level headed and helping me realize what I really want in a school."

Staes believes he's got those requirements mapped out now.

"I want a great relationship with the coaches where it feels genuine and like family. I am looking for a school that provides great academics and great football. At the same time, I want them to invest in me as more than just a football player," he said.

Once things open back up, he'll have a chance to begin evaluating each program's qualifications, with several stops already in mind.

"Yeah, I will definitely be visiting Georgia, as well as Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, USC, Auburn, Bama, UNC, and Duke. I would say those are the schools that have stuck out the most the most to me so far and that I've made the best relationships with," Staes said.

You can expect the Bulldogs to be in the race for the distance.

"I will definitely consider Georgia very heavily because they are always playing for championships, have a great coaching staff, and great academics," Staes said.