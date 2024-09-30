Content Loading

Kirby Smart on Georgia's tackling issues

Kirby Smart was asked about Georgia’s early defensive issues against Alabama, particularly the team’s struggles in bringing down ball carriers. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bulldogs missed 15 tackles against the Crimson Tide after also missing 15 two weeks before at Kentucky. For those wondering, Georgia also missed 10 in its win over Tennessee Tech. So, what’s going on? Smart said it’s not for a lack of effort. “We chart swarm, which is effort to the ball by other people. Football is played in a way now that there are a lot of one-on-one battles and throws. It's not usually in a phone booth if you miss the tackle, which means A, B, C gap,” Smart said. “You're not in those tight areas, but you usually tackle well. We don't knock back tackle well, and we’ve got to do that at a better rate. But I don’t think it’s a swarm problem.” Nevertheless, Smart acknowledges there are issues that need to be corrected. “I certainly think that we tackle at a high rate historically, but tackling as a whole is down across all of college football,” Smart said. “But certainly, for us defensively, we want to tackle better. Some of that has to do with who you're playing against, and I think a lot of them that we had (to tackle) the other night were pretty good players.”

Smart explains Nate Frazier's absence

The fact running back Nate Frazier did not take a snap has raised some eyebrows. However, per Smart, the reasons were not as sinister as some may think. “Nate's doing a great job. He's improving week to week. He takes a lot of pride in his performance. He's a hard, hard worker. He's very conscientious about it,” Smart said. “He's not doing anything wrong. Really, the opportunity didn't present itself the other night because of the type of game it was.”

Injury Update

Smart kept his answer short and sweet when asked about Saturday’s status for defensive lineman Jordan Hall, along with wide receivers Sacovie White and London Humphreys. “Yeah, we’re hopeful that all of them are able to play,” Smart said. Hall should be close. The sophomore traveled to Alabama and worked out pre-game with strength coach Scott Sinclair before the game, but did dress out. UGASports confirmed that Humphreys missed the game with mononucleosis. White’s ailment is unknown. Smart was also asked about running back Roderick Robinson, who is recovering from toe surgery. He said he's not sure when he will be back. Defensive end Mykel Williams is also “really, really sore,” said Smart.

Gametime announced

Georgia’s game with Mississippi State on October 12 will kick off at 4:15 and be televised on the SEC Network, the league announced on Monday.

