Georgia News and Notes
Kirby Smart on Georgia's tackling issues
Kirby Smart was asked about Georgia’s early defensive issues against Alabama, particularly the team’s struggles in bringing down ball carriers.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Bulldogs missed 15 tackles against the Crimson Tide after also missing 15 two weeks before at Kentucky.
For those wondering, Georgia also missed 10 in its win over Tennessee Tech.
So, what’s going on?
Smart said it’s not for a lack of effort.
“We chart swarm, which is effort to the ball by other people. Football is played in a way now that there are a lot of one-on-one battles and throws. It's not usually in a phone booth if you miss the tackle, which means A, B, C gap,” Smart said. “You're not in those tight areas, but you usually tackle well. We don't knock back tackle well, and we’ve got to do that at a better rate. But I don’t think it’s a swarm problem.”
Nevertheless, Smart acknowledges there are issues that need to be corrected.
“I certainly think that we tackle at a high rate historically, but tackling as a whole is down across all of college football,” Smart said. “But certainly, for us defensively, we want to tackle better. Some of that has to do with who you're playing against, and I think a lot of them that we had (to tackle) the other night were pretty good players.”
Smart explains Nate Frazier's absence
The fact running back Nate Frazier did not take a snap has raised some eyebrows.
However, per Smart, the reasons were not as sinister as some may think.
“Nate's doing a great job. He's improving week to week. He takes a lot of pride in his performance. He's a hard, hard worker. He's very conscientious about it,” Smart said. “He's not doing anything wrong. Really, the opportunity didn't present itself the other night because of the type of game it was.”
Injury Update
Smart kept his answer short and sweet when asked about Saturday’s status for defensive lineman Jordan Hall, along with wide receivers Sacovie White and London Humphreys.
“Yeah, we’re hopeful that all of them are able to play,” Smart said.
Hall should be close.
The sophomore traveled to Alabama and worked out pre-game with strength coach Scott Sinclair before the game, but did dress out.
UGASports confirmed that Humphreys missed the game with mononucleosis. White’s ailment is unknown.
Smart was also asked about running back Roderick Robinson, who is recovering from toe surgery. He said he's not sure when he will be back.
Defensive end Mykel Williams is also “really, really sore,” said Smart.
Gametime announced
Georgia’s game with Mississippi State on October 12 will kick off at 4:15 and be televised on the SEC Network, the league announced on Monday.
More from Kirby Smart
• Smart said the Bulldogs will have no trouble getting ready for Saturday’s game against Auburn.
“They're excited for an opportunity to go play. They know what's at stake with Auburn. It's a huge historic rivalry. This game has always been that way. For me, when you turn the tape on and you watch their defense and their offense, outside of turnovers, they're a really good football team,” Smart said. “They've turned the ball over, and they've made that very clear. Look, they've got good players. They've got good wideouts, quarterback’s playing better and better, and they've gone back and forth between them.
“But the focus for us is on them because I know what they can do. I know what kind of coach Hugh Freeze is. I know what kind of offense they've got.”
• Regarding his team’s three offensive pass interference penalties committed by his team against Alabama, Smart had this say.
“I don't know. They gave a more heightened awareness. It was one of the big things going into the season. They were going to call defensive holding at a higher rate,” Smart said. “I don't know what those statistics indicate. I know we've had it called a few more times than we have in the past. That was not a call the other night that was really called very much. But we are higher at penalties, and there's no great explanation. There's also not a stat that says being higher at penalties equals losses.
"Usually, your aggressive teams that get penalized play aggressive and sometimes that works in reverse. So, I don't have a great explanation for it.
• Smart's take on the tight end room
“You know, it's different because I'm evaluating that room based on that room. I'm not evaluating that room based on last year. It's a completely different room,” Smart said. “Certainly, we have made some plays and left some plays out there and continue to grow and get better is the hope. I've got a lot of confidence in those guys' ability. We've got good players in our tight end room.”
• Smart said Georgia’s routine will not change coming off the loss to Alabama.
“I don't think so. I think we have a very set routine here, and we don't make our routine based on outcomes. So whatever number of wins we've had prior to this one, we did the same thing we're going to do today,” Smart said. “And I really believe in that process. I believe in, you know, telling the truth about the opponent, telling the strengths and weaknesses of who you're about to play, and that you coach every week.”
• Smart praised Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne.
"I think the guy's a really good football player and a really good athlete. Whatever noise or criticism they get from people, I don't respond to that because I watch what's on tape. He played really well against us last year,” Smart said. “The three games I've seen him play this year, he has done a tremendous job of knowing when to go with his feet and when to make throws, decision-making. He's a really good quarterback. He's a good athlete, which when you have that combination along with the skill players they have, it becomes hard to defend."