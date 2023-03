Many things can change in two years.

The last time Joshisa "JoJo" Trader visited Georgia, the Bulldogs had just failed to win the SEC East in 2020. Trader visited campus as a rising sophomore in the summer of 2021.

Trader now has five stars next to his name, ranking as the No. 3 receiver in the 2023 class. Georgia, meanwhile, has collected a pair of national championship trophies since Trader's last visit.

The pass-catcher from Miami returned to Athens on March 11. The long-awaited visit lived up to his expectations.

"It was a great experience," Trader said. "I ain’t been up there since my freshman year in the summer. Everything was a little new to me."