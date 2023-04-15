The Georgia Bulldogs will be without a pair of top players for the G-Day scrimmage today.

Running back Branson Robinson will miss the game with a toe injury he suffered last Thursday. Starting linebacker Smael Mondon will also miss the game with a foot injury he suffered on the same day.

Robinson and Mondon are scheduled to have corrective surgeries next week. Both should be fine for fall camp.

Mondon led the Bulldogs in tackles last year despite missing two games due to injury. Robinson rushed for 330 yards last year and scored three touchdowns.

Georgia is already down one running back as Kendall Milton is out with a hamstring issue. Fellow tailback Daijun Edwards has also been limited. In Robinson's absence, early enrollee Roderick Robinson will get more carries as will Cash Jones. Look for athlete Miles Thornton, the wide receiver out of Sandy Creek, to play some running back today as well.

Freshman early enrollee Jamal Jarrett, known on the team as Big Jah, will play in the game but apparently has a cast on his wrist. The defensive lineman has had the injury for a while now.