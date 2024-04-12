Georgia already has one former Alabama offensive line commit in the fold for 2025. Now Stacy Searels is trying to make it two.

The Bulldogs landed a commitment from Mason Short last Friday. Short, like a handful of prospects, decommitted from Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement.

Dontrell Glover is another former Crimson Tide pledge who is back on the market. After a strong visit to Athens, the home-state Bulldogs are making a major push.

"Being a Georgia boy, it just felt like home again," Glover said.