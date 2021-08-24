Georgia makes top three for No. 1 defensive tackle Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen , the top defensive tackle in the 2022 class, included Georgia in his top three on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were joined by Texas A&M and Tennessee .

Georgia is still in the race for one of its key defensive tackle prospects.

Along with Bear Alexander, Nolen is Georgia's top defensive tackle target left in this class. In addition to being the No. 1 defensive tackle, Nolen is the No. 2 overall player in the country. Nolen recently moved to Powell High School outside of Knoxville, Tennessee.

His recruitment has been shifting seemingly every day. Nolen told UGASports recently that his top five of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Michigan were all on equal footing. Shortly after, he told local Knoxville media that he had a top three of Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Florida.

It appears both were at least partially true. Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are now left to battle it out for Nolen's recruitment.

A commitment from Nolen would be huge for Georgia. The Bulldogs are still searching for a dominant interior defensive presence in this class, and Nolen certainly would fit that mold.