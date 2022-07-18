Georgia loses a defensive lineman

The SEC Media days are starting today and the Georgia Bulldogs football camp is set to begin in 18 days. As UGA ramps up for the start of the 2022 season, it will be doing so without one defensive lineman.

Sources have told UGASports that redshirt freshman Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia football team.

Dean only played in one game for Georgia last year, wherein he registered a pair of tackles against Charleson Southern.

After playing his first three years of high school football for Elbert County, Dean transferred to IMG Academy and was later an early enrollee for the Bulldogs.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with the media on Wednesday.