The momentum keeps rolling for Georgia in its 2025 class with the addition of Jaylan Morgan.

Morgan is the nation's No. 150 overall player and the No. 13 cornerback in 2025. The four-star chose Georgia over Alabama, Purdue, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Florida.

Georgia envisions Morgan playing safety and star in Athens.

"I wanted to be the best me possible," Morgan told UGASports. "To be the best, you’ve got to be with the best. I feel like Coach Smart has a great vision for his program on where he wants to take it. They want to be the next dynasty. They already are, in my eyes. I wanted to be around great players that’ll make me better every day and bring another championship home with them."

Georgia got into the mix late with Morgan, who received an offer from the Bulldogs in late April.

The Rockvale, Tennessee, native went to campus in May for the scavenger hunt weekend and again for an official visit from June 21-23. A few weeks later, Morgan is a Georgia commit.

Morgan told Rivals.com back in May that the scavenger hunt weekend opened his eyes to the kind of program Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart runs. He enjoyed his time in Athens.

"I've never seen anything like the scavenger hunt before. It made me think about how it was set up, interacting with coaches, if you would work if you came to Georgia, and the same with recruits, and how it correlates to football. That showed me how everything would operate from a football aspect and a relationship aspect," Morgan told Rivals. "Everything was very smooth and very unique up there. It opened my eyes a little bit ... no other school did that, and I get along well with coach (Kirby) Smart and everyone else really well."

Morgan returned a little over a month later, in June, for his official visit when Georgia set the tone.