Jeramiah McCloud drew attention for more than his on-field performance in the first game of his senior season.

McCloud sported a pair of Georgia gloves when he made his debut for Lee County High School. That's noteworthy given that McCloud has been committed to Florida since May.

"That was the color scheme," McCloud said after the game. "It’s Georgia, so why not wear the gloves? They look good on me."

As his final season of high school football begins, McCloud continues to evaluate the Bulldogs.