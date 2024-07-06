Georgia, James Coley strengthening bond with nation's No. 2 WR Devin Carter
JACKSONVILLE - Rivals100 wide receiver Devin Carter and Georgia position coach James Coley know each other well.Coley has been recruiting Carter, the nation's No. 11 overall player and No. 2 wideou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news