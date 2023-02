It's not hard to see why Georgia wants to add JacQawn Mcroy to the 2024 class.

The three-star offensive lineman from Alabama is an absolute behemoth, checking in at 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds. McRoy is a bulldozer of an offensive tackle with the athleticism to hold up in pass protection as well.

Georgia has a place in his recently released top 10. But as official visits draw closer, the Bulldogs have earned a spot in the inner circle of contenders.

"They're like in the top three," McRoy said.