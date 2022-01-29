Georgia hosting star prospects on final weekend before dead period
Kirby Smart and company are taking advantage of the final weekend before the February dead period.
Georgia is hosting a star-studded list of prospects this weekend. The list mainly consists of recruits in future classes, although 2022 running back Andrew Paul is also in town on an official visit.
Check out our list of visitors this weekend.
UGASports will have updates throughout the weekend as recruit reactions come in. Those reactions can be found right here.