Georgia gets commitment from in-state prospect Jeremy Bell

Lance McCurley • UGASports
Staff Writer
@LanceMcCurley
Recruiting analyst and team writer here at UGASports. Also, sports editor at the Lake Oconee news and Eatonton Messenger.

Georgia gained another commitment as Jeremy Bell announced his pledge to the Bulldogs.

Bell will begin his career as a preferred walk-on at Georgia.

Bell, a three-star wide receiver, visited Athens on Feb. 3 after being offered less than a week earlier.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bell is a multi-sport athlete at Clinch County High School. Bell plays basketball and competes on the track team, which helped him gain an offer from Georgia.

Bell is a difference-maker with his speed and quickness on the football field and on the track.

As a junior, Bell won a state title for Clinch County in the 400-meter dash with a personal record of 50.70 seconds. The new Bulldog commit also qualified for the Class A Division II state meet in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump events during his junior year.

On the gridiron, Bell was a two-time All-State selection for Clinch County. He was a force to be reckoned with on offense, hauling in 47 passes for 1,156 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns during his junior and senior campaigns. As a senior, Bell also rushed for a team's second-best 943 yards on 199 carries for 16 rushing scores.

Bell also played defense, primarily at cornerback and safety. He had 16 tackles and an interception as a junior. One source told UGASports that Bell will likely play defensive back for the Bulldogs, although he could end up on either side of the ball.

