Georgia gets commitment from in-state prospect Jeremy Bell
Georgia gained another commitment as Jeremy Bell announced his pledge to the Bulldogs.
Bell will begin his career as a preferred walk-on at Georgia.
Bell, a three-star wide receiver, visited Athens on Feb. 3 after being offered less than a week earlier.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bell is a multi-sport athlete at Clinch County High School. Bell plays basketball and competes on the track team, which helped him gain an offer from Georgia.
Bell is a difference-maker with his speed and quickness on the football field and on the track.
As a junior, Bell won a state title for Clinch County in the 400-meter dash with a personal record of 50.70 seconds. The new Bulldog commit also qualified for the Class A Division II state meet in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump events during his junior year.
On the gridiron, Bell was a two-time All-State selection for Clinch County. He was a force to be reckoned with on offense, hauling in 47 passes for 1,156 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns during his junior and senior campaigns. As a senior, Bell also rushed for a team's second-best 943 yards on 199 carries for 16 rushing scores.
Bell also played defense, primarily at cornerback and safety. He had 16 tackles and an interception as a junior. One source told UGASports that Bell will likely play defensive back for the Bulldogs, although he could end up on either side of the ball.