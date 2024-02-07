Georgia gained another commitment as Jeremy Bell announced his pledge to the Bulldogs.

Bell will begin his career as a preferred walk-on at Georgia.

Bell, a three-star wide receiver, visited Athens on Feb. 3 after being offered less than a week earlier.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bell is a multi-sport athlete at Clinch County High School. Bell plays basketball and competes on the track team, which helped him gain an offer from Georgia.

Bell is a difference-maker with his speed and quickness on the football field and on the track.

As a junior, Bell won a state title for Clinch County in the 400-meter dash with a personal record of 50.70 seconds. The new Bulldog commit also qualified for the Class A Division II state meet in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump events during his junior year.