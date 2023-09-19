Smart hints at more carries for Dillon Bell

With injuries in Georgia’s running back room continuing to mount, could wide receiver Dillon Bell begin playing an even larger role in the Bulldog backfield? Kirby Smart may not have much of a choice. Smart told reporters after practice on Tuesday that neither Kendall Milton (MCL) nor Roderick Robinson (ankle) have been able to practice. Milton has been rehabbing his injury, with Smart going as far to say that Robinson is doubtful for Saturday’s game against Alabama-Birmingham (7:30 p.m., ESPN2). "Kendall's been in rehab. He's been rehabbing and working, and Roderick hasn't been able to practice with us. It hasn't looked good in terms of practice because they haven't been out there,” Smart said. “I'm hoping we can get them back. It looks doubtful that Roderick is going to be able to play this week. I'm still holding out hope that Kendall will be able to, but I can't say that because he has not practiced yet." The Bulldogs still have walk-on Cash Jones, redshirt freshman Andrew Paul, and senior Daijun Edwards, who rushed for 118 yards against South Carolina in his first game of the saeason. However, with Paul having not carried the ball since the Week 1 victory over UT-Martin, Bell could see more running back reps than he has this season. Although Smart said that Bell remains a wide receiver first, he did hint the sophomore’s backfield workload could be on the rise. “He’s got a package, and each week we’ve tried to expand it and go week by week, because we feel he’s a valuable receiver, and that’s what he remains,” Smart said. “His package the first week was a few plays, his package the next week was a few plays; we’ve added plays each and every week. He does pass pro, he does protections. He’s really a very physical player. He plays on special teams; he’s 210 pounds, so compared to Cash (Jones) and some of our backs, he’s pretty big.” Bell has been impressive running the ball when he’s had the opportunity, rushing for 51 yards and two touchdowns, one each in the past two games.

Could Dillon Bell see more carries this weekend? (Kari Hodges/UGA Sports Communications)

Javon Bullard looking doubtful

Milton and Robinson aren’t the only Bulldogs unlikely to play. It’s not sounding promising for safety Javon Bullard (ankle), either. "He hasn't been able to do much,” Smart said. “He warmed up, but didn't feel great in warmups, so we shut him down. He hasn't done much this week in terms of practice. I asked him today, and he is underwater running, and he’s got a boot on, but he hasn't been able to practice."



Right tackle competition updated with Amarius Mims out

Smart said Xavier Truss has worked at both guard and tackle so far this week and the hope is that junior Austin Blaske (knee) will be ready to go as Smart searches for Amarius Mims’ replacement at right tackle. Mims underwent tightrope surgery following a nasty ankle injury Saturday against South Carolina. “Truss has worked guard and tackle, just like he always has, although more tackle this week. Blaske has practiced, and he is a tough dude. But he's hurting,” Smart said. “He's trying his best out there, and the O-line is a position that you might get away with a little bit of an MCL because you're not out there in space running and cutting. But he's not 100 percent healthy. He's out there working.” Others are also receiving looks. “Monroe Freeling is out there working at tackle. Bo (Hughley) has been developing and playing some at tackle. Dylan (Fairchild) can go out and play tackle. Micah (Morris) can go out there and play tackle. Chad Lindberg plays tackle,” Smart said. “We've got musical chairs. We're just trying to get it to where if the next guy goes down, we can get the best guy in."



No news yet on kicker competition

After telling reporters that there would be a competition at kicker after freshman Peyton Woodring missed a pair of field goals against South Carolina, a decision has yet to be made. "We're always having competition. Like I said all along, it's always going to be open regardless. We're competing every week,” Smart said. “The competition every week has been pretty consistent. They've been pretty even, but with the outcome of the game, we have to continue to open it up. We did a bunch of different exercises to try to put some pressure on those guys today, and we'll do the same thing throughout the week. We'll make a decision that's minute to minute and hour by hour." If Woodring does not retain the job, the position is expected to go to Jared Zirkel.

Smart confident Nick Chubb will make it back