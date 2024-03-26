Below are the highlights of what he had to say ahead of the Bulldogs’ first scrimmage, set for Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

…Sophomore Joenel Aguero is repping at both safety and star.

“I feel like he’s had a good spring this far, as far as picking things up. He is competing at two positions, so he is a dual-train guy, getting more mental reps at star since he hasn’t played that, while also getting reps at safety,” Smart said. “I am excited to see him in his first scrimmage this Saturday.”

…Speaking of defensive backs, Smart had plenty to say about freshmen KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV.

“They’re first spring players. They’re talented players and everything they were advertised to be in terms of being good football players,” Smart said. “They’re both instinctive, they learn well, and they both have toughness, I think both of them will contribute on special teams because they can run, hit, tackle. I’m excited about those guys.”

… Smart said he’s fine with the 2025 SEC schedule flipping from 2024, but wonders about the future.

“If they start doing that, somebody's not going to get the ball out of the deal. Me personally, I just got one of the toughest road schedules in the country, so I like to see it flipped where I've got the opportunity to have our fan base probably the best home schedule in Georgia history,” said Smart, whose 2024 schedule is highlighted by games at Alabama and Texas. "If you start changing the model, I don't get my flip of the model.

In 2025, the Crimson Tide and Longhorns will return the trips to Sanford Stadium.

“They presented us a multitude of opportunities, but the most continuity is in doing this for two, let’s see what it’s like,” Smart said. “Let’s see how things play out. Let’s see what the CFP becomes, with how many teams are going to be in the playoffs. Does that designate us to go to nine (SEC games)? Does television have something to do with that? There’s a lot of unanswered questions, and to have a little bit of continuity in knowing what you’re going to get; I’m fine with that.”

…With Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins out recovering from foot surgery, true freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has received extra reps.

“No defensive lineman comes in here and just dominates their freshman year. We haven’t had any. I think he can provide depth, I think he can get a lot better. The good news is he’s getting a lot of work with Ty Ingram and with Dawkins out, he’s getting 40 to 50 reps a day, which is huge for his development and getting better,” Smart said. “He’s not having to sit over there--some of the mid-years get 20 to 25 reps. He’s getting 30 to 40 reps. I think it’s going to speed up his process and hopefully provide us some depth. I’m very pleased with where he is, but he’s not going to go out there and start for us next year with some of the guys we’ve got right now."

… Smart said Micah Morris’ toughness is helping Georgia’s offensive line create an identity.

“Micah's a very veteran physical presence. He gives us a toughness and just an identity on offense of contact striking,” Smart said. “Guys on defense know when Micah comes up on a double team or Micah pulls, he's coming with bad intentions. He's good to have, in terms of that group, creating an identity."

Morris had the quote of the day when asked about his role.

“I love running into people and hitting people,” Morris said. “Their mouthpiece better be in, because mine is in and I’m coming for you.”



