Smith, Bennett would have liked to play in Gainesville

Prior to Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game against Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS), officials from both universities released a joint statement on the status of keeping the game in Jacksonville. You can read that story here. The decision of what to ultimately do after the current contract has certainly inspired much debate, especially after Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged he’d like to see the game move to home-and-home. Apparently, he’s not the only one. Safety Christopher Smith and quarterback Stetson Bennett were also asked their opinions on the game. “I like playing in Jacksonville, but I’d personally like the game to be home and home. It would bring a different feel,” Smith said. “I’ve never had the opportunity to play in Florida’s stadium or anything like that, it’s something that I always wanted. But I think it would be great to have a home and home, then maybe a game in Jacksonville, something like that.” A south Georgia native, Bennett had a bit of a different take. While he agrees with Smith that “it would be cool” to play in Gainesville, he’s not sure if moving the game permanently is the answer. “The grass is always greener. But it’s hard to say,” Bennett said. “I don’t really know what that would mean for Jacksonville, Athens, Gainesville the city and all that stuff, but it would be cool to play down there. But as far as permanently, I don’t know.”

Smart a big fan of Gator coach Billy Napier

Although Smart certainly wants to beat Florida in the worst way, he is a big fan of Gator head coach Billy Napier. Smart and Napier served together on the staff at Alabama and have remained close friends. “He's very thorough. He's an extremely hard worker. Great husband and father. He's a good leader of men. And I knew from the first time he got to Alabama, I don't know what year it was, but whatever year he got there, he was going to be really good because he paid attention to detail,” Smart said. “He took a lot of notes. He was just really smart. You knew he was there to learn. I think he capitalized on his time he spent there to look at football from a different perspective, maybe from what he looked at previously. "He was really successful at ULL. Which is a great school, great location, a lot of good football players. But they won a lot of football games with him there.” Like Smart, Napier is the son of a former high school coach. “Being a high school coach's son in this state, we grew up very similar,” Smart said.

More from Kirby Smart