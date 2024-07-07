Georgia flips South Carolina commit, three-star ATH Shamari Earls
Georgia has successfully flipped three-star athlete Shamari Earls away from South Carolina.
The Gamecocks were the first SEC school to offer Earls in 2023, and he became a commit earlier this year. He flipped his pledge to the Bulldogs after an official visit in June.
Georgia offered Earls in January and got him on campus for a spring practice. The Bulldogs' staff managed to get him back on campus over the weekend and sealed the deal.
Earls, the No. 10 player from Virginia, will likely play cornerback at the next level. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete has developed tight relationships with Georgia coaches Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams. Those two Bulldog staffers led the charge in helping land Earls.
Earls plays at Thomas Dale High School, a powerhouse football program in Chester, Virginia.
As a junior, he totaled 25 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass breakups on defense. Earls also hauled in 25 passes for 715 yards and eight touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.
Earls also runs track. In the 55-meter race, he ran a personal best of 6.36 seconds. As a sophomore, Earls won the state title in the long jump mark of 23-10.75, one of the 10 best in the nation.