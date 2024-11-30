Georgia flips quarterback Hezekiah Millender from Boise State

Hezekiah Millender has committed to Georgia, flipping his commitment from Boise State. Millender joins Ryan Montgomery as quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

Georgia has its second quarterback in the 2025 class.

Interest has recently picked up between the Bulldogs and Millender, who plays his high school football at Clarke Central High School just minutes from Georgia's campus. Millender visited for the Umass game and earned an offer a couple of days after.

"They produce quarterbacks," Millender recently told UGASports. "Coach Bobo is a good coach, and they have a good quarterbacks room."

Georgia now has 28 commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 2 in the nation.