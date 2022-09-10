"Just communication and guys figuring out playing with each other," senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "We talk about the connection piece. When we get the connection piece together, everything else comes to us."

The Bulldogs did just that Saturday, continuing to grow while pitching a shutout against the visitors from Alabama.

With all the production being replaced from last season, the Bulldogs (2-0) need live action to gel and form the bonds that made last year's unit so strong. Even against opponents like Samford, each play is an opportunity to keep building.

Game reps are always valuable, but especially so for this 2022 Georgia defense.

The game reps are most valuable to players like sophomore Smael Mondon.

He's taking on a much bigger role at inside linebacker as Georgia looks to replace three NFL draft picks at the position. Mondon admitted he felt the jitters last week against Oregon.

Those subsided a bit against Samford.

"I feel like I was out there communicating more," Mondon said. "Last week, I felt like I was really, like, (shaky). I felt like this one I was more even-keeled. I was more composed. I was able to process things better."

The Bulldogs also executed better overall. Granted it was against an "outmanned" Samford team, as Smart put it, but the numbers are still impressive.

Georgia allowed just 128 total yards and three first downs. After letting Oregon go 7-for-15 on third down, it limited Samford to just 1-for-13 in those situations.

"We also got off the field on third down," Smith said. "That’s a big thing, a part of our game. We’ve got to get off the field on third down, and I feel like we did that today."

Georgia's defensive freshmen got more valuable experience as well. That includes starters Mykel Williams (who recorded his first career sack) and Malaki Starks, as well as first-year reserves such as Bear Alexander, Christen Miller, Jalon Walker, and Ja'Corey Thomas.

"Coach Smart does a great job recruiting, finding kids that can really play football and really love the game," Smith said. "It’s just making them feel comfortable and being able to play where they’ve played in the stadium and not being able to say big lights, it’s a big game and stuff. It’s able to just settle them down and just play football."

Concerns still linger for the Bulldogs. For one, they want to force more turnovers. Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said the Bulldogs have a goal of three takeaways each week, a mark they have yet to hit.

For Smart, his main worry is focused on next week. When Georgia hits the road to begin SEC play at South Carolina, he wants to see how his defense is going to handle it.

"How they're going to respond when it gets thick, when it gets physical, when it gets fast, when they get tired, when they give up a touchdown," Smart said. "The biggest concern is what the response mechanism is and what are they wired with?"