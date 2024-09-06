in other news
Offensive line commit Cortez Smith closes recruitment
RIvals250 offensive line commit Cortez Smith talks commitment status and what he is looking forward to in Athens.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The value of players like Cash Jones
Cash Jones has proved his value since arriving to Georgia as a walk-on.
Zayden Walker getting a taste of the future at Georgia
Georgia commit Zayden Walker is getting a taste of the position he will play at the next level.
Georgia offer shakes up Christian Ingram's recruitment
An offer from Georgia has shaken up the recruitment of 2025 defensive lineman Christian Ingram.
What's the Line? (vs. Tennessee Tech)
UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for Saturday's Georgia-Tennessee Tech game.
