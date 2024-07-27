Georgia commit Todd Robinson discusses next steps
Todd Robinson has a full plate ahead of him this fall.
The 2025 Georgia commit will be the starting quarterback for the powerhouse Valdosta Wildcats. But while Robinson will focus exclusively on that position this season, he is already getting ready for his future as a college defensive back.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news