Georgia commit Landon Roldan wants to go big

in other news
Jared Curtis de-commits
Georgia got some bad recruiting news when 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed from the Bulldogs.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas
Find out all the statistical info that you don't know as Georgia travels to Austin to take on the top ranked Longhorns
The Matchup: Georgia at Texas
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Texas using PFF ratings from the season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'
Kirby Smart praised Texas for its strong showing in the first half of the 2024 regular season.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas
Inside, it's time for another edition of Opposition Research. We check in with Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
Landon Roldan is ready to get to Georgia.
The four-star Bulldog receiver commit has already been in Athens multiple times as a visitor this fall. In the meantime, he is continuing to develop his game as a top target for undefeated North Oconee High School.
When Roldan arrives on campus, the speedster believes he is bringing an explosive element to Georgia's offense.