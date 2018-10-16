Ticker
Georgia commit John Emery: 'Anything can happen'

Sam Spiegelman
Sam Spiegelman
TigerDetails.com

DESTREHAN, La. - Class of 2019 Georgia commit and Rivals100 running back John Emery picked up one of high school football's top honors as he received his Under Armour All-American jersey during a ceremony at Destrehan High School on Tuesday.

While no one questions his worthiness for the accolade, Georgia fans are very curious as to how Emery responded to seeing his committed team lose to LSU last Saturday.

