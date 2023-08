SWAINSBORO, Ga. - Demello Jones does it all for the Swainsboro Tigers.

The 2024 Rivals250 Georgia commit plays quarterback. He occasionally lines up at receiver. After playing mainly safety last year, Jones now plays mostly corner for the Tigers on Friday nights.

That last part is important, as Georgia views Jones as a cornerback once he arrives in Athens this winter.

"I want to go there, and they want me. It’s a good feeling," Jones said.