When you don't have a Power Five offer, setting your sights higher than the national champions is hard.

Aidan Lynch is a 2024 offensive lineman from Mount Olive, New Jersey. As recently as last week, Lynch's offer sheet didn't hold a single Power Five offer.

Then Fran Brown and the Bulldogs came calling. That moment changed Lynch's recruitment in a major way.

"When the coach said, 'We are going to offer you a scholarship to the University of Georgia' it meant the world to me," Lynch said. "I have been playing this game since kindergarten, and to see all my dreams finally come true was a moment that will last a lifetime."