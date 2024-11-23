Georgia Bulldogs are Atlanta-bound

A crazy night of football ended with Georgia returning to the SEC Championship for the fourth year in a row.
The Bulldogs (9-2) will play the winner of Saturday’s regular-season finale between arch-rivals Texas and Texas A&M. This is quite the turnaround seeing has how Georgia wasn't even in the playoff two weeks ago.
Kickoff is set for Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. on ABC. With a win, the Bulldogs would earn a bye until the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs. Georgia would play in the Sugar Bowl.
The Bulldogs did not play Texas A&M during the regular season but defeated Texas 30-15 back on October 15 in Austin.
What a day it was.
After wrapping up the conference schedule with last week’s win against Tennessee, the Bulldogs enjoyed the catbird’s seat, watching how the final two weeks of conference play worked itself out.
Georgia and its fans could not have drawn it up any better.
The first shoe to fall was Florida’s 24-17 win over Ole Miss, handing the Rebels their third loss.
But even that did not compare to what happened in Norman, Oklahoma later in the evening when the Sooners dismantled Alabama, 24-3.
Auburn’s four-overtime win over Texas A&M sealed the deal.
Georgia now becomes the second team in SEC history to make it to four straight SEC Championships, joining Florida which made it to five straight from 1992 to 1996.
It will also mark the Bulldogs’ 12th overall trip to the league title game.