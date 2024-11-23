Georgia Bulldogs are Atlanta-bound

A crazy night of football ended with Georgia returning to the SEC Championship for the fourth year in a row.

The Bulldogs (9-2) will play the winner of Saturday’s regular-season finale between arch-rivals Texas and Texas A&M. This is quite the turnaround seeing has how Georgia wasn't even in the playoff two weeks ago.

Kickoff is set for Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. on ABC. With a win, the Bulldogs would earn a bye until the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs. Georgia would play in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bulldogs did not play Texas A&M during the regular season but defeated Texas 30-15 back on October 15 in Austin.