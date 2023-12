Georgia is in a dogfight to keep its top-ranked 2024 commit.

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has been committed to Georgia since May. The Bulldogs beat out Ohio State (where Raiola had once been committed), Nebraska, USC, and others for his commitment. Raiola has since become the leader of Georgia's class, helping build what is the No. 1 class in the country.

Now, it appears Raiola might not even end up in Georgia's class.