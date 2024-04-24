Mike White has added another big man in Athens.

Former Appalachian State forward Justin Abson has committed to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Abson ranked third in the nation last season with 2.8 blocks per game. He also added 7.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for Appalachian State.

Georgia sees Abson as a player who can help with its interior defense.

“I forgot the exact stat, but the two-point defensive percentage was one of the worst in the league, so they said I would have a big impact,” Abson said in a recent interview with UGASports.

The Bulldogs hosted Abson for a visit during G-Day weekend. He chose Georgia over Miami, Xavier, and Michigan.

Abson is the second transfer addition for Georgia this offseason, joining Mount St. Mary's guard De'Shayne Montgomery.