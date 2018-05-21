There is an excitement around Athens and it is Georgia baseball. Scott Stricklin has this year's squad looking good both at the plate and in the field. The SEC Tournament is this week and then the week after, the Bulldogs should be hosting an NCAA Regional and hopefully more. Before the action resumes, here are the top nine stats I've come up with to help you with the season so far.

1) As every Dawg fan knows the first four seasons under Stricklin were not pretty. This season is different and check out the basic numbers to prove it.

Georgia Baseball Under Scott Stricklin Overall Record SEC Record SEC Series 2014 26-29-1 11-18-1 4-6 (4 series won, 6 series lost) 2015 26-28 10-19 3-7 2016 27-30 11-19 3-7 2017 25-32 11-19 4-6 2018 37-17 18-12 6-4 ***

Georgia is also 8-5 in one-game match-ups this season, compared to 7-11 last season. They are also 10-9 against ranked teams in 2018 after finishing 5-15 against ranked foes in 2017. One thing that hasn't changed too much is Stricklin's success against Georgia Tech. After sweeping them again this season (2nd season in a row), Stricklin is 10-4 vs. the Yellow Jackets as the Bulldogs' head coach. He has also won the season series against South Carolina in each of his five seasons. --- 2) In innings one through nine, Georgia has won the inning battle in eight frames with only the ninth inning as a loss (also extra innings). While it is nice to have more runs in the ninth, it is rare for a team that has a dominant home record (23-6) to have scored more runs in the final regulation inning when the majority of time they do not come to bat. Last season, Georgia outscored their opponents in just two innings (eighth and ninth). --- 3) Keegan McGovern has been a huge part of Georgia’s success this season. The senior has been outstanding at bat, on the basepaths and in the field pretty much all season (the last out on Saturday is an example). His total of 15 home runs this season is tied for fifth in the SEC, and the most by a Bulldog since 2009. He had just 11 home runs in his first three seasons (161 games), including two last season. He tied a school record by hitting three against UNC-Charlotte back in February. He also leads the conference in runs scored. Check out McGovern’s stats so far and how he ranks among his teammates.

Keegan McGovern - 2018 Stats and Team Ranks 2018 Stats Team Rank Batting Average .330 1st Runs Scored 62 1st Doubles 13 1st Home Runs 15 1st Runs Batted In 44 2nd Stolen Bases 7 3rd

--- 4) Aaron Schunk is another big reason why Georgia is looking good as it eyed Omaha. As a freshman last season, he was having a solid campaign hitting .290 (.328 in conference) when he had a season-ending thumb injury on April 19. So far this season, Schunk is hitting .315 with three home runs and currently has a 22-game hit streak, which is the third longest in school history (Josh Hudson holds the record with 28 in 1999). Schunk has also been valuable as the team’s closer. As of now, he has eight saves, which is tied for tenth most in a season by a Bulldog. He, along with Joshua Fields (18 Saves/2 HR in 2008) and Chris Crawford (5 Saves and 13 HR in 1997), are the only Bulldogs ever to have five or more saves and hit multi-home runs in the same season.