There’s a lot of positive chatter about Georgia’s baseball team, winners of eighth straight games after last week’s sweep at South Carolina.

The Bulldogs have gone from questions over whether the team would make the NCAA tournament, to whether it will host, to now possibility being one of the top eight seeds, which could keep Georgia in Athens all the way up to the College World Series.

While that may be fun for the media and fans to talk about, pondering the possibilities is the last thing on head coach Wes Johnson’s mind.

His Bulldogs are about to play a Florida team – a desperate Florida team – which needs to finish over .500 if it wants to keep its postseason hopes alive.

“It’s like I told our guys after the game Friday, we’re playing the game tomorrow like it’s 0-0. If we need to, I’ll even tell them that we’re down 0-2,” Johnson said. “Let’s not forget, this was one of the teams picked to win the national title before the season started, and they’re desperate. We’re going to have to play our best baseball this weekend or they’ll run us right out of here.”

The Bulldogs (38-12, 16-11) are on a tear.

With an RPI of No. 3 coupled with strength of schedule of No. 6, Georgia can put itself in the conversation to be one of the eight national seeds, should it win this weekend’s series.

While Johnson doesn’t want to talk about those possibilities specifically, he knows that’s a carrot his team does not need to ignore.

‘I’m not naïve enough to sit here and think I don’t need to think about the program and what it means to potentially host and be a national seed, all those things,” Johnson said. “That’s massive, right? Especially in today’s age with recruiting, and different things. It’s massive.”

Keeping a level head will be the key.

After the regular-season finale against the Gators, Georgia takes part in the SEC Tournament which gets underway Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

Currently fifth as far as overall conference records are concerned, the Bulldogs can finish no worse than 6th and as high as fourth, depending on the outcome of this weekend’s games.

NCAA Tournament bids go out May 27.

Still, Johnson wants his players to stay in the now. He is leaning on the veterans to lead the way.

“I think the older players get this. We talk about how you’ve got to eliminate distractions. You’re not eliminating them now. You better learn how to manage them. They’re not going away. There’s just too much with what we’re holding right now,” Johnson said. “So, I think the older guys have understood that managing distractions will help us stay focused and concentrate longer, and they’ve been able to impart that down to some of our younger players.