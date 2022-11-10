Georgia at Wake Forest Preview: Key player may be out for game
WHERE: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, N.C.
WHEN: Friday, 8:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 1-0, Wake Forest 1-0
TV/RADIO: ACC Network (Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, Chuck Dowdle, John Brockwell
Ankle may keep Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe on the bench
When Georgia travels to Wake Forest Friday night (8:30 p.m., ACC Network), the Bulldogs potentially could be without one of their bigger offensive threats.
Oklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is still dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Monday’s opener against Western Carolina. He's questionable for the game.
“It’s unknown,” head coach Mike White said Thursday, when asked how long Moncrieffe may be out. “He didn’t practice (Wednesday). I’m not sure he’ll practice today. He’s still got a swollen ankle.”
Moncrieffe scored six points in 13 minutes before exiting after starting Monday’s opener against the Catamounts.
Returnee Jabri Abdur-Rahim is one of the players expected to see extra minutes, assuming Moncrieffe is unable to play. Freshman KyeRon Lindsey and Alabama transfer Jusuan Holt are two others.
“In the first game and the scrimmage, we played a lot of guys,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We’ve got a really deep team; everybody will be ready. Hopefully, he’s OK. If he’s up, it’s just the next man up mentality. But in the end, everybody will be ready to step up.”
White hopes so.
Moncrieffe flirted with a double-double in Georgia’s exhibition win over Georgia College, scoring a team-high 15 points to go along with nine rebounds.
“Coming into this one here, if you had asked me a week ago, I’d say he’s going to play 30-plus minutes. So, who knows where we are right now,” White said. “Preparing for him potentially not playing yesterday after that film on us, I was revamping some stuff, especially offensively—how we can generate some offense potentially with him not out there.”
|Name
|Height/Weight
|Points/Rebounds
|
Terry Roberts
|
6-3, 180
|
8.0 ppg/3.0 rpg
|
Kario Oquendo
|
6-4, 220
|
18.0 ppg/2.0 rpg
|
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|
6-8, 210
|
8.0 ppg/5.0 rpg
|
Frank Anselem
|
6-10, 215
|
11.0 ppg/4.0 rpg
|
Mardrez McBride
|
6-2, 180
|
0.0 ppg/1.0 rpg
|Name
|Height/Weight
|Points/Rebounds
|
Lucas Taylor
|
6-6, 195
|
3.0 ppg/4.0 rpg
|
Tyree Appleby
|
6-1, 180
|
8.0 ppg/4.0 rpg
|
Daiven Williams
|
6-1, 180
|
14.0 ppg/1.0 rpg
|
Andrew Carr
|
6-10, 220
|
14.0 ppg/5.0 rpg
|
Davion Bradford
|
7-0, 260
|
3.0 ppg/4.0 rpg
White likes early challenge of playing Wake Forest
Wake Forest has a new team with just one letterman back from last year’s team that went 25-10, 13-7 in the ACC.
The Demon Deacons defeated Fairfield in their opener Monday night, 71-59.
“In certain ways, you look at it and it’s not ideal, but it is ideal in terms of an opportunity to see where we are at,” White said of the decision to play a team of Wake’s caliber so early. “Coach (Steve) Forbes and his staff I’m sure feel the same way.”
With so many new players, White admits there’s a lot about the Demon Deacons he still doesn’t know.
“It’s a completely new team. Of course, they had a very good year and we’re a completely new team, so we’re basing a lot of their game against Fairfield. Fairfield played well,” he said. “You also try to forecast, throw out some educated guesses on what they might do based on some film in the past and what Coach has done with his teams in the past. You just do the best you can with the small sample size that you’ve got.”
Against Fairfield, Wake was led by guard Davien Williams and 6-foot-10 forward Andrew Carr who scored 14 points apiece.
“It will be a really good test. We’ll get to see where we’re at. Like Coach says it’s an ACC opponent in Game 2,” Abdur-Rahim said. “But as a competitor, you’re ready to go.”
But while White and his staff are certainly keen to see what the Demon Deacons may attempt to do, most of the weeks the Bulldogs have been focused on themselves.
“We are on the side of overdoing it as opposed to underdoing it. Before we watched Wake, we dove into our last game heavily, offensively, and defensively,” White said. “We’ve got just so far to go in different areas. So much of it is us, right? There’s only a certain amount that we’ll learn about Wake with the small sample size so it’s probably an added incentive to focus a ton, especially this early in the season, on us. Particularly with a new staff and new players.”
White will see familiar face
One of Wake Forest’s five starters is a player White knows extremely well.
Graduate Tyree Appleby played for White the previous two seasons at Florida before transferring earlier this year.
“It’s going to be great to see him. I’ve known him since he was really young. I coached him for a couple of years, of course,” White said. “I coached his older brother for four years, one of the winningest players I’ve ever coached. He’s great, I love him. He’ll be a good fit for Coach Forbes. We had a lot of communication throughout Tyree’s recruiting process when he jumped into the portal with the Wake staff. He seems happy, he’s playing well. I just hope he doesn’t get it going on us.”
Appleby (6-1, 180) scored eight points in Wake Forest’s opener against Fairfield.