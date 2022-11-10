When Georgia travels to Wake Forest Friday night (8:30 p.m., ACC Network), the Bulldogs potentially could be without one of their bigger offensive threats.

Oklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is still dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Monday’s opener against Western Carolina. He's questionable for the game.

“It’s unknown,” head coach Mike White said Thursday, when asked how long Moncrieffe may be out. “He didn’t practice (Wednesday). I’m not sure he’ll practice today. He’s still got a swollen ankle.”

Moncrieffe scored six points in 13 minutes before exiting after starting Monday’s opener against the Catamounts.

Returnee Jabri Abdur-Rahim is one of the players expected to see extra minutes, assuming Moncrieffe is unable to play. Freshman KyeRon Lindsey and Alabama transfer Jusuan Holt are two others.

“In the first game and the scrimmage, we played a lot of guys,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We’ve got a really deep team; everybody will be ready. Hopefully, he’s OK. If he’s up, it’s just the next man up mentality. But in the end, everybody will be ready to step up.”

White hopes so.

Moncrieffe flirted with a double-double in Georgia’s exhibition win over Georgia College, scoring a team-high 15 points to go along with nine rebounds.

“Coming into this one here, if you had asked me a week ago, I’d say he’s going to play 30-plus minutes. So, who knows where we are right now,” White said. “Preparing for him potentially not playing yesterday after that film on us, I was revamping some stuff, especially offensively—how we can generate some offense potentially with him not out there.”