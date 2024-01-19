Where would the Georgia Bulldogs be without a strong bench?

The question posed Friday likely sounded silly considering Mike White's answer was predictable.

Nevertheless, Georgia's bench play this season deserves its share of attention.

In four SEC games this year, the Bulldogs' bench has outscored opponents by an average of 31.25 to 11.5.

It's a statistic White does not take lightly.

"We'd be sitting here with a few less wins for sure; our bench has certainly been a strength of ours," White said. "On certain nights our bench has probably outplayed the guys who started the game."

The numbers prove it.

Georgia currently has six players averaging over 22 minutes, with freshman Blue Cain not far behind, averaging 18.6.

Senior Justin Hill hasn't started a game, but has been a key reason for Georgia's success, averaging in double figures at 9.5 points per contest.

With Cain chipping in with an average of 7.1 points, RJ Melendez at 9.5, and Jalen DeLoach providing length and rebounding off the bench, Georgia heads into Saturday's game at No. 8 Kentucky (6 p.m., SEC Network) with many options.

"We've got a lot of different skill sets. We've got guys who like one another, that are connected, and we've got guys who have a pretty good acceptance. On any given night, it could be a different guy's night to excel and maybe earn a few more minutes that night based on productivity," White said. "We've got to continue to embrace that moving forward, because we've got to play to that. That's a strength of ours."

Indeed.

Georgia enters the weekend ranked No. 16 nationally in bench points. The Bulldogs bench has outscored its opponents' reserves in every game but the season-opener against Oregon, and sports a scoring margin of plus-243 (plus-14.3 points per game).

Although the numbers are somewhat skewed, considering RJ Sunahara has started Georgia's last seven games while only playing just over 12 minutes, White said there's a reason the graduate transfer continues to get the nod.

"We're in a pretty good rhythm and groove. But I just like the way we start from a leadership standpoint when he's out there," White said. "He makes winning plays and settles us offensively and defensively. It's not that we're not open to other guys starting, and that's not the only position that's up in the air. We'll continue to evaluate it game to game."

Pregame notes