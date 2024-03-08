With Saturday’s game at No. 13 Auburn (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) and next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Georgia head coach Mike White isn’t ready to take a deep dive into what his roster may look like next year.

In this era of the NCAA transfer portal, it’s impossible to tell.

“You never know with the climate of college basketball, you can’t look ahead to the following year as early as you used to be able to do,” White said after practice Friday. “Who knows what our roster will look like next year.”

Georgia is not the only one.

With the NCAA transfer portal and players now able to freely move from team to team more easily than ever before, predicting what rosters may look like from season to season is pointless.

However, changes are certainly coming.

Georgia has seven seniors, including three graduates in RJ Sunahara, Russel Tchewa, and Noah Thomasson, each of whom will have exhausted their eligibility once the season is complete. Others, like senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim, have Covid years remaining, but it’s unclear what their plans might be.

“Those conversations will happen when the ball stops bouncing for this team. The challenge for us at this level, and really all of Division I basketball, is to stay the course and see where you finish. You want to finish as strong as you possibly can, continue to play, continue to strive for success and development,” White said.

“When it’s over, it’s over; there will be plenty of time for those conversations. We haven’t yet, but we will with everyone on the team when the season is over. But we’re anxious for (Saturday’s) opportunity, to see how competitive we can be against one of the best teams in the country at home, and we’re excited for the SEC Tournament.”

Three players White certainly hopes will be back are the freshmen trio of Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr., and Dylan James.

With five-star signee Asa Newell set to join the team next year and Mari Jordan (redshirting), those five alone will give White an exciting core.

“I certainly like those three players as people and players. They’ve each had really good freshmen years, especially considering how good our league is and the lack of freshmen that’s impacting this league as used to happen,” White said. “It used to be more prevalent than before the influx of older guys and transfers. Silas got an earlier opportunity and really took advantage from Day 1. He’s really had a good year. Blue gradually earned more and more minutes and has gotten better throughout the year. Dylan, it’s taken him a little bit of time as well, but he’s playing his best basketball. .... They complement each other very well.”

NOTE: White said Abdur-Rahim (ankle) did not practice Friday and remains day-to-day. The senior suffered his injury last Saturday against Texas A&M.