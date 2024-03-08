Georgia at No. 13 Auburn: White focused on the present
WHERE: Neville Arena, Auburn, Ala.
WHEN: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 16-14, 6-11; Auburn 23-7, 7-5
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Jon Sunvold); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
White not looking ahead to next season and potential changes just yet
With Saturday’s game at No. 13 Auburn (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) and next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Georgia head coach Mike White isn’t ready to take a deep dive into what his roster may look like next year.
In this era of the NCAA transfer portal, it’s impossible to tell.
“You never know with the climate of college basketball, you can’t look ahead to the following year as early as you used to be able to do,” White said after practice Friday. “Who knows what our roster will look like next year.”
Georgia is not the only one.
With the NCAA transfer portal and players now able to freely move from team to team more easily than ever before, predicting what rosters may look like from season to season is pointless.
However, changes are certainly coming.
Georgia has seven seniors, including three graduates in RJ Sunahara, Russel Tchewa, and Noah Thomasson, each of whom will have exhausted their eligibility once the season is complete. Others, like senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim, have Covid years remaining, but it’s unclear what their plans might be.
“Those conversations will happen when the ball stops bouncing for this team. The challenge for us at this level, and really all of Division I basketball, is to stay the course and see where you finish. You want to finish as strong as you possibly can, continue to play, continue to strive for success and development,” White said.
“When it’s over, it’s over; there will be plenty of time for those conversations. We haven’t yet, but we will with everyone on the team when the season is over. But we’re anxious for (Saturday’s) opportunity, to see how competitive we can be against one of the best teams in the country at home, and we’re excited for the SEC Tournament.”
Three players White certainly hopes will be back are the freshmen trio of Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr., and Dylan James.
With five-star signee Asa Newell set to join the team next year and Mari Jordan (redshirting), those five alone will give White an exciting core.
“I certainly like those three players as people and players. They’ve each had really good freshmen years, especially considering how good our league is and the lack of freshmen that’s impacting this league as used to happen,” White said. “It used to be more prevalent than before the influx of older guys and transfers. Silas got an earlier opportunity and really took advantage from Day 1. He’s really had a good year. Blue gradually earned more and more minutes and has gotten better throughout the year. Dylan, it’s taken him a little bit of time as well, but he’s playing his best basketball. .... They complement each other very well.”
NOTE: White said Abdur-Rahim (ankle) did not practice Friday and remains day-to-day. The senior suffered his injury last Saturday against Texas A&M.
New and Notes
• Georgia treks to Auburn for its regular-season finale and 199th meeting with the Tigers. That ties Auburn with Georgia Tech as the Bulldogs’ second-most frequent foe all time.
• Nine of Georgia’s 30 games have been a one-possession contest in the final 30 seconds of regulation, with the Bulldogs sporting a 5-4 record in those outings.
• Georgia has now used 11 players to comprise 11 different starting fives this season. Over the last 11 games, the Bulldogs have utilized eight different quintets of starters.
• Cain, Demary Jr., and James got the starting nod in Tuesday’s win over Ole Miss, the first time the Bulldogs started a trio of freshmen since Anthony Edwards, Toumani Camara and Sahvir Wheeler did so in a March 11, 2020 SEC Tournament win over Ole Miss.
• Georgia entered this weekend No. 22 nationally in bench points, with UGA’s reserves contributing 28.6 points per game. The Bulldogs’ bench has outscored its opponents in 24 of 30 games and supplied a season-long scoring margin of +298, an average of +9.9 points per game.
• With Tuesday's win over Ole Miss, the Bulldogs improved to 7-7 in outings that were one-possession contests in the final five minutes of regulation this season, as well as 5-4 in games that were one-possession affairs in the final 30 seconds
Scouting Auburn
Auburn is 23-7 overall and 12-5 in the SEC entering Saturday’s game.
The Tigers are in a four-way tie for second place in the league standings. Johni Broome is in the midst of a dominant season for Auburn, leading the Tigers in scoring (16.4 ppg), rebounding (8.5 rpg), blocks (2.3 points per game), and playing time (24.8 minutes per game). Among SEC leaders, Broome enters the weekend ranked No. 10 in scoring and No. 2 in rebounding, field goal percentage, and blocks. Jaylin Williams and Chad Baker-Mazara also are double-digit point producers for Auburn, contributing 12.9 ppg and 10.4 ppg, respectively.