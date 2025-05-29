Georgia announces kickoff times for batch of games

With 93 days left until their season opener, Georgia announced a host of kickoff times for the upcoming season, including its Week 1 game against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Bulldogs will open the season inside Sanford Stadium with a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff time as they host Marshall on Aug. 30th.

That will be the start of three straight late-afternoon kicks for them, as they will also host Austin Peay the following week with the same kickoff time on Sept. 6th.

That is before their first true challenge and SEC opener in Week 3, where Georgia will travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 13th, again at 3:30.



The annual trip to Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 1st will remain a 3:30 p.m. kickoff this year. Georgia has won seven of the last eight games over the Florida Gators and will look to make it eight of the last nine this coming season.

Then, after the eight overtime thriller in Athens this past season, the neutral site edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" will see Georgia and Georgia Tech kickoff at 3:30 p.m. inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 28th.

Of the game times announced so far, the Bulldogs will be featured on ABC three times. Those three games are Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, their game against Marshall will be broadcast on ESPN, and Austin Peay will be available on ESPN+ and SECN+.