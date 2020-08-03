UGASports - Georgia adds third OL commit for 2021 as Jared Wilson rejoins the fold

If it the headline sounds familiar, it should.

Jared Wilson is a Georgia pledge once again, with the 2021 three-star guard flipping his commitment from the UNC Tarheels.

Wilson initially committed to the Bulldogs last November. Then the Clemmons, NC lineman opened up his recruitment again in February.

Early April saw the 6-foot-3, 345-pound guard commit to the Tarheels, but Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke and the Bulldogs, who impressed Wilson early on, did not relent.

"It was great meeting (Matt Luke). He’s a great guy with great energy. I had a great time, just a great time chilling with the players, coaches, and recruits, as well. The whole time the Junior Day was happening, there was not one dull moment,” Wilson told UGASports.com in late January, his last on-campus visit in Athens.

He joins four-star Camden County offensive tackle Micah Morris and three-star West Forsyth guard Dylan Fairchild on the Class of 2021 offensive line.

Wilson is Georgia’s 11th commitment in 2021.