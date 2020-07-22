UGASports - Georgia adds its second 2022 commit with four-star ATH Cedric Washington

It may not have been a well-kept secret based on earlier comments, but on Wednesday afternoon, the Bulldogs added a key piece for the Class of 2022 as four-star Cedartown athlete Cedric ‘CJ’ Washington announced his commitment to Georgia.

A 6-foot-2, 219-pound rising junior, Washington is slated to play linebacker for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has been a clear favorite for Washington since the Bulldogs offered in late December.

"UGA has been my dream college, and I’ve always looked into the coaches," Washington said last month. "I saw how they came together, and I never thought I could be a part of that. (Getting the offer) was a blessing, man. Everyone (in my family) was excited. We went out to eat and all. We just couldn’t believe it."

Washington, who’s been working alongside former Georgia great and current NFL star running back Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School during quarantine, was also quick to compliment what he’s seen on campus in Athens.

"When I visited UGA, it felt like home," he said. "It was easy for me to open up to them."

He becomes the second commitment for the Class of 2022, joining four-star Brookwood defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew.