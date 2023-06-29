EMERSON, Ga. - No matter how his recruitment shakes out, Georgia will always have a special place in Ethan Utley's heart.

His mother, Tracy Walls, played basketball at Georgia from 1993-96. That time in Athens forged a strong love for her alma mater, as well as friendships with a couple of now-prominent Georgia alums: Kirby Smart and his now-wife Mary Beth.

Utley made many visits to Georgia as a youngster. He also developed a relationship with Smart, knowing him as a friend of his mother's.

Now, the two have a different relationship - a head coach pursuing a highly sought-after target in the Class of 2025.

"He always used to tell my mom that I would be a good football player, and she didn’t believe it," Utley said. "Knowing that Coach Smart said it when I was in third or fourth grade, it’s just one of those things that speaks for itself."