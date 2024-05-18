This was not the regular-season capper that Georgia was hoping for.

Florida used a 12-run fourth to outslug the Bulldogs 19-11 in Saturday’s regular-season finale, a loss that would appear to put a severe crimp in whatever national seed hopes held by the team, barring a deep run in next week’s SEC Tournament.

Georgia will be the 6th seed in the conference tournament and will play Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. against the 11th seed against either LSU or Alabama.

Should the Bulldogs (39-14, 17-13) win, Georgia would advance to double-elimination play which begins on Wednesday.

Georgia is still expected to host one of the 16 NCAA Regionals. NCAA Tournament bids go out on Monday, May 27.

“If anything, this was a bit of a wakeup call,” Georgia’s Charlie Condon said. “We’re obviously in a good spot, but we’re not a finished product. We’ve been playing good baseball recently, but any day you give up a 12 spot it’s what you’ve got left in the tank after that.”

To Georgia’s credit, the Bulldogs showed some fight.

Condon gave fans who stuck around something to cheer about with this 35th home run in the eighth, followed one batter by Slate Alford, who sent his 16th home run over the fence in right.

But the Bulldogs would get no closer than 16-11, as the fourth homer of the afternoon from Florida (28-26, (13-17) in the top of the ninth accounted for the final score.

“We didn’t play well today,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “I told them after that (fourth) inning that we weren’t going to hit the panic button, but we need to play the second half of the game with some pride and see if we can win the second half of the game. Our offense showed a lot of fight.”